The Fergus Falls City Council held its biweekly meeting on Monday at the council chambers. Two projects coming to the city were the main focus on the agenda, as public hearings were held that night. A tax-increment financing (TIF) plan was discussed and approved unanimously for the Red River Milling Redevelopment Project. The city has been in discussion with Kevin Bartram, who is the owner of the mill district, on a TIF plan to help with the redevelopment. Recently, Bartram was awarded a deed redevelopment grant, which coupled with the TIF plan will be key in the process.
The city has also been working with Bakertilly, a public accounting and consulting firm based in Chicago, as municipal advisors to provide an analysis of the location and of the TIF request itself.
“We have determined that it would likely be a good use of tax-increment financing and it would help redevelop that site to be less of a blight on the town, while helping to get some new businesses off the ground,” reported Clara Beck, Community Development manager.
City Council member Scott Kvamme voiced his opinion of the project, “I think it will do wonders for what’s going on downtown. Generally speaking when it comes to incentives, I’m really skeptical, but I think in this case, using the incentives that are available are appropriate.”
Mayor Ben Schierer showed his appreciation for the work that has been done so far and commented, “the fact that Fergus Falls was willing to invest in itself downtown with a two block stretch was key in motivating Mr. Bartram into this redevelopment plan.” The project is slated for a spring of 2022 start.
A tax abatement, that has been requested by Dental Specialists to upgrade the existing building at the old Hedahls Auto Parts location, was voted on and approved. The group has been looking to expand and relocation has been at the forefront recently, since their current location will not allow them to achieve what they have in mind.
“They are asking for a tax abatement to be able to get the building up to code and use as their base of operations,” stated Beck, “it’s an interesting request, but I think it’s a good request and not over incentivizing the building.”
Once again, Bakertilly provided analysis of the proposed upgrading, providing the council with what the findings were and suggested the next step, which if approved, would be having a proposed development agreement brought forth. Multiple community members spoke during the hearing and all were in support.
The next scheduled meeting for the Fergus Falls City Council is slated for Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Also a friendly reminder, for those wishing to participate in the open forums held during meetings, registration must be done by noon on the day of the meeting in the City Administrator office.