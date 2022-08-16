Seven candidates have now filed to run for positions on the Fergus Falls City Council.
Two incumbents, one former council member and four newcomers have filed with the city as of Aug. 15.
Scott Kvamme for Ward Two, an incumbent whose term expires in December of this year has filed paperwork to run for reelection.
Krista Hagberg, Ward One incumbent has also filed to run for reelection, as her term also expires in December.
Former council members Scott Rachels has filed for Ward Four and Nate Kunde has filed for Ward Three. Kunde is the operations manager at Otter Tail Power and is originally from Rugby, N.D.
Rachels is a local business owner and served on the council from 2011 to 2018. Rachels owns and operates Scot’s Machine Shop, on Pebble Lake Road.
Newcomer Spencer McGrew has thrown his hat in the ring to challenge for the Ward Four seat. McGrew is currently the Aquatic Invasive Species Specialist for Otter Tail County.
In the last couple of days, two more first time candidates have filed including Mark Leighton for Ward Two and Laura Job for Ward One
Aug. 16, at 5 p.m., was the deadline for filing. Assistant to the city administrator, Lynne Olson, said while there is a two day window for candidates who have already filed to change their mind until Aug. 18, any new filings must have been by the end of the day on Aug. 16, with no exceptions.
Incumbents that have not filed yet include Justin Arneson, for Ward Three, who also fills the seat of Interim Mayor, in the event current Mayor Ben Schierer is unable to attend a meeting and Karoline Gustafson, for Ward Four.
