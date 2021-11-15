In a Meeting of the Whole this week, among a few items, the Fergus Falls City Council was presented with a possibility of increasing utility rates. City finance director, Bill Sonmor, brought forth a presentation on a utility rate review, something that was introduced to the board back in September. “Operational costs of garbage continue to rise”, stated Sonmor, “garbage is expensive.” Disposal rates in Otter Tail County are expected to increase 2.5% in 2022 (from $120.51 to $123.51 per ton). Sonmar suggests a 3% increase in the residential/commercial collection fees for 2022.
On the recycling side of things, and much like garbage, there is a continuing trend of rising operational costs. It is recommended that an 8.3% increase be applied to recycling rates for the coming year. That means an increase of 50 cents per month for residential and 62-cent increase for commercial (per times the number of pickups per month for commercial). “It might not be a popular thing to do, but it costs us money to do it, we are not making money on recycling,” said Sonmor.
It was also brought forth that a significant increase to demolition debris at the landfill would need to take place to break even. Rate study indicates an increase from $25 to $31 per cubic yard is needed to maintain profitability in 2022. “The county is looking at, for landfills and demolition, becoming more regional in the future ... Fergus Falls is the only city in the county that runs their own landfill and counties are responsible for solid waste within their counties,'' said Sonmor, “that way the rates would be the same across the county and not higher here in Fergus.” The council is interested in finding out more information on that matter of demolition. The next regularly scheduled City Council meeting is this coming Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.
