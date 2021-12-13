From the latest City Council meeting in Fergus Falls, the council members heard the budget forecast for 2022. The presentation was presented by finance director, Bill Sonmor.
A proposed tax levy is calling for a 6.87% raise. “What was submitted to the State of Minnesota, in September, for all cities is an average of 6.6%, so we’re kind of in that ballpark,” said Sonmor, “keeping in mind that we here, in Fergus Falls, did not change the taxes last year.” It is also proposed that the tax capacity rate be increased 5.26%.
Property tax and state aid are the main source of funding for governmental aid. Last year, the council had planned on a 20% reduction to local government aid that never did materialize. They are planning for a slight increase this year. Here in Fergus, local government aid has been fairly stable over the last few years.
Also being planned is the reopening of the Bigwood Event Center. Built in 2000 and opened in 2001, it was operated by contract management for 20 years. The contract expired and the event center was closed due to COVID-19. Going forward, the plan is to have it back open in either January or February, with new management under LHR Hospitality Management and city staff. Financial estimates indicate losses for the first three years with break even by year four. As of now, management fees will be funded with ARPA funding and the remaining shortfall will be funded from the general fund.
Even with any changes to the budget plan for 2022, Dec. 28 is the cut off to certify final 2022 property tax level to Otter Tail County. The next scheduled meeting for the Fergus City Council is Monday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.
