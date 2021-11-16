At Monday’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting, the board recognized two city workers that are retiring from their positions. Pat Kava, who most recently has been the landfill operator, is set to retire after 7 years with the city. Also, Dave Christianson, who has worn a few different hats over 38 years of service to the city. “I just want to thank the city for all the years that I have worked here”, stated Christianson, “it was all good.” Christianson most recently was the public works refuse foreman.
Jennifer Smestad, member of the advisory committee for the Library Foundation, spoke about recent news pertaining to the library. “In the month of October, we delivered our final payment and fulfilled our commitment to the city for the three million dollars,” said Smestad, “I think it’s important to take stock in the success of this private/public partnership, i think it’s important to see the good to acknowledge the good and celebrate the same. This project took an immense amount of effort from a number of different people from across this region, this organization.” The Fergus Falls Public Library upgraded to its current building in early 2019.
Also discussed was a motion to direct the City Attorney to draft changes to City Code Chapter 32 (City Organizations). “We looked back at the ordinances, which haven’t been updated in awhile, and are looking to make some suggested changes in regards to some of our boards and commissions to be reduced from five members to three members to help us reach quorums, that is an issue that we have currently”, said Clara Beck, Community Development Manager. “We are also suggesting that some of these boards and commissions be designated as ad hoc committees. It clarifies what their role is and cuts down on meeting times.”
Please note that all city offices and facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving on the 25 and many will also be closed on the 26. The next scheduled city council meeting is slated for December 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone