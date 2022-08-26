The city of Fergus Falls is in the process of upgrading to a newer digital water model calibration.
In the process of building this new system, beginning Aug. 31, Fergus Falls will begin a hydrant pressure and flow testing program in several locations throughout its water distribution system.
City engineer Brian Yavarow said the program will consist of installing hydrant pressure recorders and conducting hydrant flow tests throughout the distribution system.
“What we’re doing next Wednesday and Thursday more so with the hydrants, is that we’re going to open hydrants and basically flush them, but we’re going to have testing equipment on them too, to measure certain criteria of all the hydrants around the city. We’re doing field calibration basically to compare with our digital model that we’re developing,” said Yavarow.
The program is being undertaken as part of a water distribution system analysis to enable the highest quality product to its customers.
On Sept 1., between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., residents may notice periods of decreased water pressure or discoloration of their water due to the hydrant pressure and flow testing being performed by City Staff.
Water discoloration results from temporary disturbances in the water distribution system due to a rapid increase in velocity of water in the pipes when flow testing fire hydrants. These short-term disturbances can stir up naturally occurring minerals and sediment that have settled over time within the water mains.
One may ask, why now? Is there an issue with pressure? Absolutely not, says Yavarow.
“The impetus of this is we’re doing a city wide water system analysis. That’s part of basically developing a digital model of our modeling system that can help us determine a lot of things with our water system as far as needs, flow requirements, pressure, all kinds of things of that nature,” added Yavarow.
Customers should refrain from laundering clothes or using hot water during testing times. If water does become discolored or cloudy, residents should run cold water from one or more faucets for approximately five minutes, or until the water appears clear.
Yavarow said the Fergus Falls Fire Department already does separate testing to ensure good pressure flow.
“Our fire department does similar testing for the ISO rating, but what we’re doing now is not quite like that we’re just building a digital monitor for the whole entire network, from all the records, plans, GIS information we have and get actual to help build the digital module with this water model calibration,” said Yavarow.
If you residents have questions regarding the hydrant pressure and flow testing program, contact water plant supervisor Chad Lindgren at 218-736-2936.