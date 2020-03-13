The city of Fergus Falls would like to reassure our residents and visitors that the city is doing everything within our power to ensure continued city services, sharing information and resources, and prioritizing public safety among the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak.
At this time, no cases have been identified locally.
We recommend everyone follow the recommendations from Centers for Disease Control and to get updates from their website.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
• Stay home when you are sick
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health.
If you have questions or concerns, please consult these sites or call the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline at 651-201-3920.
