In January 2021, the League of American Bicyclists recognized the city of Fergus Falls with a bronze level Bicycle Friendly Business (BFB) award, earning it a place alongside over 1,400 businesses across the country contributing to the movement to build a more Bicycle Friendly America.
“It has become sort of a tradition at the League to kickoff a new year with Bicycle Friendly Business awards, as the awards serve to inspire the movement for a more Bicycle Friendly America,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists. “After facing the myriad challenges of 2020, it’s awesome to start 2021 recognizing the efforts of these 43 businesses to be more welcoming to people who bike. We saw so many Americans’ lives disrupted and changed in 2020, and so many turned to bicycling as part of their routine, whether to ride to their health care job or drop of their kid at school or pick up a six-pack from the local brewery. Bicycle Friendly Businesses played an important role in making 2020 the year of the bike, and these BFBs honored today will help make 2021 even better for people who bike and the communities they live and work in.”
The city of Fergus Falls joins 43 total new and renewing BFBs in the league’s latest round of business awards and 1,406 total BFBs nationwide, including everything from government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, bike shops, and other employers, all united in a commitment to transform American workplaces to be more welcoming to both customers and employees who bike. The Bicycle Friendly Business award recognizes an organization’s contributions over months and years to the movement to build a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone.
“Bicycle Friendly Businesses are small businesses and large businesses, they are mom and pops and multinational, and they will be a part of our nation’s recovery,” said Nesper. “By offering simple solutions that enable people to easily go places by bike, employers like the city of Fergus Falls are demonstrating leadership towards healthier, stronger communities and improving the well-being of our colleagues, friends, and neighbors by making biking better for everyone.”
“City of Fergus Falls employees who choose to bike to work and around our community are able to offer unique perspectives when engaged in city planning and development activities,” says Fergus Falls Community Development manager, Klara Beck. “Keeping bikers and pedestrians top of mind leads to safer roads and a healthier community overall.”
As part of the BFB network, the city of Fergus Falls will have access to a variety of tools and technical assistance from the League to become even more welcoming to people who bike. To learn more about the BFB program or to apply on behalf of your own business, visit the League online at bikeleague.org/business.
