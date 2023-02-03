The City of Fergus Falls utilities department staff will visit Fergus Falls homes to determine what material the water pipes service lines are made of.
The purpose of the inspections is to fulfil a federally mandated inventory and applies to homes older than 1985. “We know that after 1985 homes were built with copper pipes,” said public works director, Len Taylor.
Homeowners with homes built prior to 1985 can expect an employee to be driving a city vehicle, wearing a city vest and providing an ID with photo and city logo on it; however, older homes with updated plumbing on record with the city will be exempt from visits.
Taylor estimates 30% of residential properties in Fergus Falls will receive a visit.
“Each visit will last fewer than five minutes,” explained Taylor. “It’s a simple, visual test, looking at the pipe that comes into the home.”
Visits will be made Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.–4 p.m. If homeowners are not home when the staff person visits, they can call the phone number that is provided on a door hanger left at their residence and schedule an appointment.
“Our goal is to have the inventory completed by the end of 2023,” Taylor concluded.
