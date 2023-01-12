An overview of the Fergus Falls Housing Tax Rebate program was presented at the Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting on Jan. 11.
In a presentation to council members, community development manager, Klara Beck, laid out the basics of the program.
“This program is one that we share with the county. It started through the Big Build program. It’s called the 'Single and Two-Family Property Tax Rebate' program. We entered into this initially in January of 2020. It is slated to run through Dec. 31, 2024."
Beck stated that the main purpose of the program is to spur new housing development with a new build where there was previously dilapidated housing or space.
The city’s program was initially slated to run through 2022, but was extended in November 2021 by the council; this time frame matches the county’s extension to 2024.
As for the requirements, Beck added, “applicants apply before they begin building and then if they are accepted into the program, they are eligible for a $5,000 rebate on their property taxes over five years or whichever comes first. Only primary residences are eligible in Fergus Falls, not rental properties. That’s the criteria that the council used when they developed the program.
The applicant can initially be the builder of the home or it can be the homeowner themselves.
If it is the builder, they can transfer that rebate to whoever purchases the home once it is built. As a general rule, the city would like to see that the application is approved before construction starts.
Other requirements of the program include:
- The real estate taxes to be rebated shall be up to the full amount of the real estate taxes collected resulting from the added tax base of the newly constructed home annually.
- The original value of the property is not rebated as part of the program.
- Any eligible rebate is calculated on the tax increase due to property’s value increase that results from the new improvement.
- Partially constructed housing may result in the rebate in the first rebate year that may be significantly less than the following years.
- The rebate period will begin in the tax year the property realizes a value increase over original value due to construction of the housing project.
- In the event that construction has not commenced within one year of approval, per the county program, the rebate is eliminated and the property owner will need to re-apply.
Beck went on to say that the county is rebating up to $10,000 right now with the Big Build program. Builders are eligible for both programs. The county’s increase means homeowners could receive rebates up to $15,000 if they’re applying to both the city and the county.
Since the program’s inception in January 2020, within the city of Fergus Falls, 47 units were enrolled, with an average projected value per unit of $353,023. This represents 21 single family homes and 26 twin homes.
Beck told the council they could revise the program by pushing for significant rehab projects, or put a cap on an estimated project value to encourage more entry-level housing.
Beck also stated that if the council takes no action or doesn't wish to change anything with the current program, applications would be accepted until Dec. 31, 2024.
Applicants wishing to apply are advised to go the county first at their website at ottertailcountymn.us/department/housing, but the city has information for Fergus Falls residents at their website at at bit.ly/FergusFallsHousingRebateProgram.