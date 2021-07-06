After much debate and two votes against the Fergus Falls City Council has approved the contract for a management and fixed base operator (FBO) contract for the new airport manager position at the Fergus Falls Municipal airport. Despite two council members voicing their dissent to the contract and multiple changes made over at least the last few years, five council members voted in favor, two did not. Council members Brent Thompson and Scott Kvamme voted no at Tuesday’s meeting. A consultant the city hired in the process to hire a new management team, had at first recommended Alexandria Aviation earlier this year, however, it was ultimately decided that Sky Crew Services, with Stacy Stock and Andrew Habraken would be a better fit.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, two resolutions pertaining to a final plat and development agreement with the Westridge Mall Limited Partnership were approved. What is being proposed, is a separation of a business at the Westridge Mall.The approval of the separate resolution was contingent on Westridge Mall Limited Partnership paying its city utility bills. Councilman Anthony Hicks was concerned that they “had been down this road before, and wanted to make sure that bills were caught up before anything else would happen.”
Hicks also questioned what the intended use for the separation would be. City Administrator Andrew Bremseth explained,“It’s the dollar store plus an additional 9,000 square feet. I believe the mall is in a purchase agreement with another buyer to take over the lease of the Dollar Tree and bring in another business. I’m probably not in a position to share any further details about that, but I think there’s been talk of a second business in that space.”
City attorney, Rolf Nylemoe, emphasized to council members that nothing would go forward until the utility accounts were settled.
