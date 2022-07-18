In a regular, but very brief Fergus Falls City Council meeting held on July 18, council members approved the ending of the local option sales tax for the Fergus Falls Public library.
Council members approved a resolution discontinuing the Fergus Falls local sales tax as of September 30, 2022.
According to a memo from City Finance Director Bill Sonmor, the sales tax of one half of one percent helped fund the cost of expansion of the library. In December of 2017, the city issued general obligation sales tax revenue bonds, Series 2017A in a principal amount of $7,055,000 to finance the library project. The city is using accumulated donations and local sales tax proceeds to pay all remaining debt service payments on the 2017A bonds.
Other consent agenda items that passed at the meeting included:
Resolution declaring vehicles and duty pistols as surplus items and authorizing their disposal for trade-in value.
Resolution approving the county-wide multi-hazard plan.
Resolution approving fire contracts with the townships of Aurdal, Buse, Fergus Falls and Orwell and authorizing the mayor and city administrator to sign the contracts.
Resolution accepting SEH’s professional services agreement for alternate bid option design.
Resolution for an airport fuel system replacement in the amount of $18,200.
Motion directing the City Attorney to draft changes to City Code 72.45, Mobile Food Trucks.
Resolution authorizing the installation of pedestrian curb cuts in the alley behind the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
Resolution accepting the donation of disc golf equipment.
