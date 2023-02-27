Need a consult?

Sean Sullivan, owner and CEO of Clarity Business Consulting, brings over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry to his Fergus Falls business. 

 Submitted

Clarity Business Consulting has opened in Fergus Falls. Owner and CEO Sean Sullivan has been in the financial services industry for over 25 years, holding leadership positions in operations, retail banking and commercial lending. He has spent his professional career assisting small businesses and nonprofits with deploying financial resources, building effective organizational and board structure and strategic planning.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?