Clarity Business Consulting has opened in Fergus Falls. Owner and CEO Sean Sullivan has been in the financial services industry for over 25 years, holding leadership positions in operations, retail banking and commercial lending. He has spent his professional career assisting small businesses and nonprofits with deploying financial resources, building effective organizational and board structure and strategic planning.
Sullivan said, “My passion is helping organization’s succeed in reaching your goals and objectives so you can spend time doing what is most important for you, your family, your business or your mission,” he continued, “The assistance I received through the GFF Entrepreneur Initiative has been invaluable to reaching my own goals and objectives! They have been amazing to work with start to finish. Whether you are just starting out or have been in business for a while I highly recommend you utilize this great resource.”
A graduate of the rigorous Naval Nuclear Power program, Sean held leadership positions in the military, financial services industry, nonprofits and his own businesses. Additionally, he has a degree in business management from the University of Sioux Falls and is also a graduate of commercial lending school and many other continuing education programs, which positions him to provide experience-based, quality consulting to both emerging entrepreneurs and existing business owners. Sean and his wife of over 25 years have three grown children and reside in Fergus Falls.
Clarity Business Consulting has been working with GFF through their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one consulting for start-ups. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. More is available online at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF’s CEO NeTia Bauman said, “With the continuous growth of entrepreneurship in Fergus Falls, we are pleased to welcome Mr. Sullivan’s expertise and consulting services.” She continued, “Whether your business is just starting, scaling or you’d like to simply sustain, it’s critical to leverage financial and strategic planning to manage your growth potential.”
