The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is going to be equipping deputies with body worn cameras. To be compliant with Minnesota state law, they would like to allow the public to comment on the cameras being purchased as well as the policy they will be adopting for them. The cameras and policy information can be found on the Clay County website at claycountymn.gov/165/Sheriffs-Office. The information can be found under the patrol division. Information will also be updated to frequently asked questions on portable recording systems.
Any questions or comments related to the cameras or policy can be directed to mark.empting@co.clay.mn.us or Lt. Joshua Schroder at Joshua.schroeder@co.clay.mn.us or in written form to:
Sheriff Mark Empting
911 11th St. N.
Moorhead, MN 56560
A public hearing about the body cameras will be held at the Clay County Commission meeting on Sept. 22. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office welcomes any feedback that the public has on the body cameras and policy.
