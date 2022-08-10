Renewable energy efforts are increasing across the country and an array of new initiatives occurring in west central Minnesota are serving to make the lakes region a stellar example of sustainable energy generation within Minnesota.
The Otter Tail River served as one of the area’s initial energy sources with the Otter Tail Power Company harnessing its power through the building of the Dayton Hollow Dam in 1907, going online in 1909.
The University of Minnesota West Central Research and Outreach Center has been involved in concerted efforts for over 20 years with UMN Morris to advance clean energy solutions in west-central Minnesota.
The first industrial wind turbine at a public university was installed by UMN WCROC in 2005; the center performs research in areas such as soils and water quality, alternative housing systems and wind and biomass renewable energy systems.
The ability to store energy efficiently and economically is critical to rural areas such as Otter Tail County regarding the future of renewable energy.
The Center for Renewable Energy Storage Technology, or CREST, is an initiative recently launched by the partnership and is a crucial component to the future of energy production throughout Minnesota.
“When it comes to the intersection of energy and agriculture, UMN WCROC has been leading the way for a long time,” explains Lee Johnson, the director of operations at WCROC. “We are working to strengthen farms and rural communities. Clean energy and energy storage are important now and will grow in importance in the years ahead.”
“Using our local natural resources to create electricity, fertilizer and fuel in the state and region is critically important,” Johnson continues. “CREST is another way WCROC and the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences are blazing a trail into the future.”
Janet Schrunk is the acting chancellor for the University of Minnesota — Morris and describes the resounding impact their work will have throughout local communities and surrounding regions: “We know that Morris is a model community in our state and nation. When people come to Morris, they see what the future is going to look like – we believe that energy storage will be a part of a clean energy future, and CREST builds on our climate leadership.”
