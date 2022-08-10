Renewable sources

Research coalitions between universities and energy companies are helping to provide rural Minnesota with the resources necessary to harness and utilize renewable energy. 

 Submitted | Jay Anderson

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Renewable energy efforts are increasing across the country and an array of new initiatives occurring in west central Minnesota are serving to make the lakes region a stellar example of sustainable energy generation within Minnesota.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?