It’s a pressing issue in the state — the protection of clean water. As simple as it may seem, the issues are very complex and the urgency to craft workable legislation for guidelines that satisfy both sides of the political aisle is gaining traction.
On Friday, a large number of representatives of different labor, climate and community advocates, including state and local officials held a press conference at the state capitol asking the legislature to make a transformational investment in critical drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.
The coalition says rural and smaller cities and towns across the state are struggling to pay for needed upgrades to their wastewater and drinking water infrastructure.
In Breckenridge, an aging, inefficient over 80-year-old water treatment plant was replaced in 2019. The engineering firm that worked with the city to make the upgrade, Ulteig’s Professional Engineering Consulting services of Fargo, stated on their website about the project that the huge aspect of engineering the water plant was preventing a disruption to the city’s water supply.
With the old plant, Ulteig stated that local farmers could purchase water from the city but, because of the aging infrastructure, the city increasingly had difficulty meeting that demand. With the new water treatment plant, the city’s storage capacity is 1,300,000 gallons. Of that, 1,000,000 gallons comes through the clear well at the water plant and 300,000 gallons is located in the water tower. The city has two days of water capacity in the summer and three to five days in the winter.
The Wahpeton Daily news stated at the time that the roughly $9 million project was awarded $5 million in grant funds from the state of Minnesota through Water Infrastructure Funding as part of former Gov. Mark Dayton’s proposed $219.7 million plan to modernize Minnesota’s aging infrastructure and protect groundwater from contamination.
Other areas of the state have also struggled. The Mankato Water Resource Recovery Facility serves six neighboring municipalities with an estimated total of 65,000 residents — it is just one example among the 571 municipal wastewater treatment facilities that provide wastewater treatment to more than 4.62 million Minnesotans.
The facility treats wastewater for Mankato and surrounding cities before it reaches the Minnesota River and cities downstream.
Susan Arntz, Mankato City Manager, said, “the facility is aging and must be replaced this year to prevent potential overflows into the river. With bids coming in nearly fifty percent above our initial projections, the cost is staggering for our communities. Mankato and cities like it need help from the state to ensure that we have clean water for generations to come.”
Like Mankato, cities across Minnesota face significant water and wastewater infrastructure needs.
According to the most recent report from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), there are an estimated 822 wastewater infrastructure projects at a cost of $5.3 billion needed in the next 20 years. These upgrades are required to address aging infrastructure and to reduce pollutants from wastewater treatment to meet the state’s water quality goals.
The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. CGMC educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota. More information is available at greatermncities.org.