Warrants, court orders issued to law enforcement agencies by the court system allowing the arrest of an individual accused of a crime, are an ever-present issue across the country, Otter Tail County (OTC) included.
Presently, there are approximately 750-800 active warrants within the county that date back to the 1980s. The warrants list is a publicly recorded document that is available by navigating to ottertailcountymn.us/sheriff-warrant-list/ — it is currently 36 pages in length.
Managed by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office on a daily basis, Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons states that "assistance in locating persons with outstanding warrants is appreciated."
Members of the community are welcomed and encouraged to report the whereabouts of citizens with outstanding warrants by emailing warrants@co.otter-tail.mn.us or by using the anonymous tips section linked to the warrant list.
In addition to accessing the list of active warrants on the OTC sheriff’s website, individuals can also search public court records on the Minnesota Judicial Branch website at mncourts.gov.
According to Fitzgibbons, it is the expectation of victims that those accused of crimes are held accountable. "Public safety is also a factor."
Effective June 1, Daily Journal will be printing portions of the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office Active Warrant Listing on a weekly basis, both online and in print.
"The decision to print the warrants list was not one that we took lightly," explained managing editor, Heather Kantrud. "We met with local law enforcement agencies and determined that this was one small way that we could help make OTC a safer place."
"We decided to wait until June 1 to begin print of the warrants list to give those with active warrants time resolve them before their name goes into print," explained Kantrud.
To resolve an active warrant, one can contact the OTC Sheriff's Office at 218-998-8555. It is recommended that individuals with active warrants take care of them on their own. "When picked up by law enforcement, it may create hardships," shared Fitzgibbons.
A full list of active warrants throughout the county, as it currently stands, is available, once again, at ottertailcountymn.us/sheriff-warrant-list/. Those with active warrants are encouraged to make contact to remedy warrants at their earliest convenience.
