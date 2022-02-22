Otter Tail County (OTC) will be hosting “We Are Water MN,” a traveling exhibit and community engagement program at the Fergus Falls Public Library Aug. 18 through Oct. 10. The “We Are Water MN” committee is kicking off the celebration by participating in a cleanup event of a local lake. The committee invites all lake associations and community members to participate in a lake clean up on one of Otter Tail County’s 1,048 lakes.
“We Are Water MN” builds relationships between people and water and raises awareness about the quality of Minnesota’s water.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources requires all dark houses, fish houses and portables to be off the ice no later than March 7, 2022. Unfortunately, after the snow cover melts litter can be found on many lakes. Most anglers are careful not to litter but each year debris is left behind. This unwanted debris will stay in the lakes if it is not removed.
A county-wide effort to remove litter and protect water is encouraged.
The West Battle Lake Association will be conducting its annual lake clean up in March and will be cosponsored with “We Are Water MN.”
When the snow cover has melted and ice conditions are still safe for people to walk, members of the lake association, “We Are Water MN,” and the Battle Lake High School baseball team will remove litter from frozen West Battle Lake. The date is weather-dependent. With a few days’ notice, the group will organize and set out to pick up litter on the west side of the lake.
Protecting lakes is a priority in OTC. Please consider participating in activities to conserve and preserve our beautiful waterways.
“We Are Water MN” is led by the Minnesota Humanities Center in partnership with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Minnesota Historical Society, the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources and University of Minnesota Extension.
