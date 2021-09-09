It may seem odd, but the glass bottle or mug that you are possibly drinking out of right now may one day be part of the road you drive your vehicle on.
At a recent meeting, Otter Tail County commissioners voted to procure a storage building to house glass on the site of the current Fergus Falls Transfer Station near the airport.
Currently, Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department is in the process of constructing a glass storage facility at the site. The project began this spring and is set to be completed at the end of the year.
Otter Tail County Solid Waste Director Chris McConn said the plan is for the highway department to use the recycled material in road construction projects where glass can be used in the road base. He points out that while the use of glass in these projects is not recycling in the sense that the glass can be recycled many times over, the benefit of keeping the material local and using it instead of other resources is termed ‘beneficial reuse’ and is supported by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
According to department statistics, the program currently collects around 750 tons of glass each year. Glass, like other recyclable materials collected in the county, is sent to a recycling company for additional processing before getting made into a new product.
Compared to other recyclables, glass is very heavy, making transport to a recycling company in the Twin Cities more costly than the revenue generated by the sale of the material. Environmental benefit from recycling glass diminishes when the environmental impact of transport is considered. The solid waste department first began thinking of different solutions for handling glass several years ago and landed on the solution to use the material in a way that reduces landfilling while also having a local benefit.
Public information and education officer, Cedar Walters said, “this project greatly reduces the environmental impact of transporting a heavy material across the state, while still reusing it in a beneficial way. It’s good for the county, and it’s good for the environment. After reviewing national trends and market conditions, it became obvious we were waiting for things to change that weren’t changing. Creating a local solution will give us better control of our operations and provide an environmentally friendly solution.”
The glass storage facility will include a 65-by-144 foot fabric storage building, large enough to contain several years worth of collected glass. Glass from the county will be stockpiled there and may eventually include glass from other counties in the region.
Starting in early 2022, glass from the Otter Tail County recycling program will be brought to the glass storage facility, reducing both the costs and environmental impacts of transportation and providing a resource for road projects going into the future. If you want to see more specifics about how the county recycles different types of materials visit the solid waste department and recycling at ottertailcountymn.us/department/solid-waste/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.