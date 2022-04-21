How transparent or clear is lake water? This is a question that officials with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) want to find out. As a result, they are seeking volunteers in the Fergus Falls area to collect the needed data.
MPCA says that as spring arrives, it is going to kick off its popular program, called the Volunteer Water Monitoring Program, that relies on residents to help monitor the state’s 12,000-plus lakes and 92,000-plus miles of streams.
MPCA is now recruiting volunteers to measure water clarity in numerous lakes and streams — including several high-priority sites in the Fergus Falls area — and then report back to the agency.
Through the Volunteer Water Monitoring Program, volunteers do a simple water clarity test in a body of water twice a month during the summer. Lake monitors boat or paddle to a designated spot in the lake to check the clarity, while stream monitors record data from the stream bank or a bridge over it. The agency provides all the equipment needed, as well as the training, so no experience is needed.
MPCA Water Quality Monitor Supervisor Lee Engel says taking the transparency measurements are quite simple. They just need willing volunteers.
“At a lake, a volunteer would go out to the middle portion, the deepest portion of the main basin. We take what is called a secchi disk with a 10-inch plate that is white in color with a rope tied to it — and you’re lowering that disk down into the lake on the shaded side of the boat until it disappears. When it disappears you look at the rope which is marked with measurements and report that depth. So that’s how the transparency is measured.,” said Engel.
Engel explained that the secchi data set, or the transparency set, that is built is really powerful over time. With years and years of collecting this type of data, over time, he said you can actually tell if a lake is improving, degrading or flatlining with no change. So, it is a really good indicator when paired with the chemistry data and they can really get a complete picture of how a certain lake is functioning.
Engel said it’s kind of like an annual checkup, and then about every five or 10 years, when the chemistry data is collected, they get a thorough full exam of the lake.
Engel says the lakes that were identified around Fergus Falls where they could really use volunteers include Hoot Lake, any sites on the Otter Tail River, streams near Lake Alice and also the Pelican River.
MPCA uses the data to help determine whether lakes and streams are meeting water quality standards designed to protect aquatic life and recreational activities like fishing and swimming. In some cases, the information gathered by volunteers is the only monitoring done on a particular lake or stream.
The agency emphasized that no special qualifications or training is required. Program volunteers come from all walks of life; from retirees and families to teachers with their classrooms and entire community groups — literally anyone can be a volunteer.
More information on the Volunteer Water Monitoring Program is available online at pca.state.mn.us/water/join-volunteer-water-monitoring-program.