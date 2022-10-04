The use of codes in area school districts are implemented in order to convey a specific message quickly and efficiently. At times, there is no immediate danger and the code is called to exercise and fulfill various emergency preparedness drills, such as a fire or tornado drill.
Another drill that is often utilized that presents no immediately danger to students and school personnel is a Code Yellow drill, which indicates a soft lockdown of the building for various purposes.
In a 2019 Daily Journal article by Jerry Ness, a Code Yellow was explained as follows:
“A Code Yellow (soft) Lockdown will be utilized in situations where there is no internal threat; however it is necessary to secure building rooms and people due to the threat outside of the building. The exterior doors will be secured, but some movement within the building is permitted. Normal activities within classroom and offices can take place. We have used Code Yellow during situations in the community, such as a fire or police emergency near a school building. We have also used a Code Yellow to restrict movement in the building while handling a medical or discipline situation that is not a threat to the student body.”
On Tuesday morning, Fergus Falls School District ISD 544’s Cleveland School called a Code Yellow in order to clear the halls of students and personnel to accommodate a situation with a student.
“There was no danger outside of the building,” Cleveland’s principal, Tindy Rund stressed. “I wanted to ensure the hallways remained clear ahead of a passing time while we provided support for a student.”
Rund explained that the school’s liason officer through the Fergus Falls Police Department, Officer Dustin Kitzman, was present during the occurrence and that at no point during the Code Yellow was there an emergent or dangerous situation either inside or outside of the building.
