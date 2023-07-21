In light of recent events in Fargo that left one police officer dead and two critically injured, police safety has been brought to the forefront again.
According to the National Institute of Justice, “Law enforcement officers face many different dangerous and stressful situations in the line of duty. Some, such as gun violence, are obvious; others dangers (e.g., fatigue) are hidden, but common.”
It was a day most won’t forget soon, July 14, when a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in Fargo.
In the aftermath, Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin was fatally shot, and Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes sustained gunshot wounds. A 25-year-old Fargo resident was also shot during the incident.
Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren said the incident in Fargo resonated locally.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all in the Fargo Police Department and their families. I think this tragedy has hit closer to home that most people know. There is no amount of training or state of vigilance that can prepare you for an event like this. I am moved by the courage and bravery of all of those involved,” said Bergren.
Bergren said that any situation can change with only a moment’s notice.
“Policing is a challenging profession. You are tasked with dealing with the toughest social issues that no one else is willing to address and expected to get it right every time. You have minutes or seconds to make your decisions, but will be judged in the following weeks, months and years if your decision was wrong. This incident shows the extreme nature of policing where the most mundane task, like responding to a traffic accident, can go to the worst possible scenario in a matter of seconds,” added Bergren.
Some police departments are not as supported as in Fergus Falls. In 2021, Minneapolis almost lost theirs.
“I am proud of the people I work with and their willingness to serve the public. I am also grateful for our community and the support we have received. I know this is not the case in other parts of our state and country. It is a challenging job to keep a community safe and it starts with building a strong partnership with its citizens. Although not perfect, I think we have a strong foundation to continue to build upon,” concluded Bergren.
Senator Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) released the following statement:
“My prayers are with the families, friends and colleagues of the officers and the Fargo resident involved in this shooting. This is a challenging time for our communities as we grieve the loss of Officer Jake Wallin. Officer Wallin’s legacy of service will always be honored and remembered. This tragedy is a reminder of the dangers our officers face every day, and I would like to express my appreciation for the officers’ service to our area.”
According to the governor’s office, there are currently 23,357 public safety jobs across Minnesota which include police officers, fire fighters, and 911 operators.