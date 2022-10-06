The Claire Ann Shover Nursery School Parent Board is announcing the closing of the nursery school and former kindergarten operating in Fergus Falls since the spring of 1933. Shover is closing as the second longest continually operated parent cooperative preschool in the United States, the first being the Children's Community Center in Berkeley, Calif., which opened in 1927.
The parent board made this difficult decision after the impacts of the pandemic and the changing needs of young working families became apparent. In many ways, Shover is a victim of its own success with the incorporation of many early education opportunities following its example and developing beyond what Shover could competitively offer.
Fergus Falls as a community has realized the value of early childhood education and invested in their children. Member of the parent board of the school recognize that working parents in the community need full-day options that Shover cannot provide in their current space. Shover has a long history of supporting the needs of local families and children, having hosted kindergarten classes for 23 years before the Fergus Falls Public Schools added them to the curriculum.
Since its inception, Shover sought to educate and improve the lives of small children regardless of their parents' ability to pay. The Shover board has voted to liquidate available assets and pass Shover's legacy on by providing a donation to the Otter Cove Access Fund to support access to the children's museum for families in need.
The school will also provide a donation to establish a Claire Ann Shover Memorial Scholarship Fund at the new Lincoln school for preschoolers in need as well as for the purchase of early recreational equipment to preserve the legacy and name recognition in the community. The monies will also make needed materials available to the Otter Tail Historical Society.
Emily Stevenson of Shover Nursery School explains they had a community farewell open house event on Oct. 2 to celebrate the institution's legacy of community involvement: "This event was a gesture of farewell for all alumni and businesses involved in the school and was an opportunity for people to get some photographs of the old gate and the newer gate, both pieces that speak to the times of Shover."
With heavy hearts, the board would like to thank Fergus Falls area residents and businesses who have supported Shover for almost 90 years.
