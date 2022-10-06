The Claire Ann Shover Nursery School Parent Board is announcing the closing of the nursery school and former kindergarten operating in Fergus Falls since the spring of 1933. Shover is closing as the second longest continually operated parent cooperative preschool in the United States, the first being the Children's Community Center in Berkeley, Calif., which opened in 1927.



