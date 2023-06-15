Dr. Garrity

Dr. Jim Garrity, Ophthalmologist at Lake Region Healthcare.

 Submitted

According to the organization “Prevent Blindness,” the number of cataract cases are projected to increase by 50 percent in the next 10 years. Much of this increase is due to the aging of America’s population. A cataract, by definition, is an opacity in the normally clear lens. As we age, the proteins in the lens of the eye start to break down and clump together, making a cloudy area known as a cataract. This typically starts to happen around age 40 and by the time we’re 80, most people either have some degree of a cataract or have already had cataract surgery.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?