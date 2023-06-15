According to the organization “Prevent Blindness,” the number of cataract cases are projected to increase by 50 percent in the next 10 years. Much of this increase is due to the aging of America’s population. A cataract, by definition, is an opacity in the normally clear lens. As we age, the proteins in the lens of the eye start to break down and clump together, making a cloudy area known as a cataract. This typically starts to happen around age 40 and by the time we’re 80, most people either have some degree of a cataract or have already had cataract surgery.
Cataracts can affect younger people and even newborn babies. It’s unclear whether other factors may also contribute to their formation. It’s possible that too much ultraviolet radiation from sunlight, smoking, certain diseases such as diabetes, genetic predisposition, injuries and even certain medications such as prolonged use of corticosteroids may also increase risk factors.
Signs & Symptoms
It's important to know the symptoms since cataracts are the leading cause of blindness among older adults. The most common symptoms that signal you may be developing cataracts include:
Cloudy or blurry vision
Colors look faded
Difficulty seeing at night
Lamps, sunlight or headlights seem too bright
Seeing a halo around lights
Double vision affecting one eye
A need to change your eyeglasses or contacts prescription often
Talk with your eye doctor if you have any of these symptoms. Even if they are not related to the development of cataracts, they may be signs of other eye problems. Eye doctors check for cataracts as part of a dilated eye exam – a simple and painless process of giving eye drops to widen your pupil so the doctor can check your eyes for cataracts and other eye problems.
Treatment
If cataracts are discovered, a new prescription for eyeglasses or contact lenses may help early on. Using brighter lights, anti-glare sunglasses and magnifying glasses could also be effective management techniques in early stages. Surgery, however, is the definitive way to get rid of a cataract. If symptoms begin to interfere with everyday activities like reading or driving, your doctor will likely suggest cataract surgery. It’s one of the most common operations in the United States and thankfully, it’s a safe solution to correct the vision problems caused by cataracts.
During this outpatient surgery, the doctor will remove clouded lens and replace it with a new, artificial lens. The surgery lasts less than an hour and is quite painless. About nine out of 10 people who get cataract surgery see better afterward. As with any surgery there are risks. Talking about your options, risks and benefits with an eye doctor is the best way to determine when and if cataract surgery is right for you.
Like most medical conditions, early detection and prevention will contribute to better outcomes. Regardless of your age, be sure to schedule regular eye exams. After age 60, a dilated eye exam is recommended every one to two years.
