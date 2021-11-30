When workers were sent home and told to work remotely, it took some getting used to. There was a learning curve, but workers have adjusted to remote work and many even prefer it. Whether it’s a totally remote work schedule, or just a couple of days a week remote, the flexibility that working remotely offers is enticing and seems as though it’s here to stay.
In the wake of this changed working world, small towns are finding creative ways to attract remote workers.
Katrina Ball of Battle Lake is a full-time remote worker. She spends most of her work day at The Cove co-working space in the Lakes Area Community Center (LACC) in downtown Battle Lake, where she serves as a board member.
Ball grew up in Breckinridge, and like many young people in small towns, she moved away. She met her husband, who is from Australia, and lived in Australia for a while. Most recently, they lived in the Cayman Islands.
Then COVID-19 hit.
“We decided to come here,” she said, to Battle Lake. They came to stay with her parents and ride out the pandemic. “It was supposed to be temporary,” she laughed.
As the pandemic raged on, they both were able to keep their jobs, working remotely. “And then we decided to stay,” she said. “I think there’s a lot more people than you think that are working from home now, or have chosen to move back, close to family, or just a rural area ... like ourselves.”
But, Ball was looking for something a bit more than a home office. She brought up the idea of a co-working space to another LACC board member and Battle Lake resident, Molly Johnston, who loved the idea.
The two worked together to introduce The Cove co-working space through the LACC.
“It’s a function of the community center,” explained Ball. The new co-working space is located inside the LACC. The comfortable, light-filled space has high-speed internet, desks, chairs, a meeting room, coffee and other amenities.
The Cove opened at the end of May 2021, right before the large population boom that Battle Lake experiences every summer. The summer season was great at The Cove. There were days when Ball would come in and all the desks would be in use. The space was frequented by a variety of different people, working with a number of different companies. “It was interesting to meet people,” said Ball.
Ball was pleased with the summer turnout. She had hoped that the co-working space would attract people who were coming to the area to stay with family on the lake, as well as people visiting from the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area, “Maybe they just want to get out of the cities, especially in the summertime and spend a longer time at their cabins. Maybe they don’t have WiFi at the cabins. Maybe there’s extra family, you know ... just a space to get away and come,” she explained. “Maybe there’s other residents here that don’t want to travel to Fergus every day or Alex(andria) or Perham, or whatever, maybe they want to come here instead.”
Ball shared that it would be nice to see lake residents in the area decide to live in Battle Lake year-round. “We have a great school, there’s more things to do in the area than there used to be. So, (The Cove) could be another option, like, you can also work from here and not work from your basement,” she said. “The ideal thing would be to create a little community of people that are remote workers but still get that sense of ‘I work amongst people’ … because it is a lonely world to work remotely all the time.”
After Labor Day, the co-working space slowed down quite a bit. There are open desks now, and around four people regularly frequent The Cove. “We’ve had maybe a handful of drop-ins between Labor Day and now,” she said. “Maybe we’ll get some over Christmas? I don’t know.”
The LACC is going through quite a transition itself. The current building which they occupy will be sold, and they will be moving into the new Hatchery Row development in Battle Lake. “We actually don’t know the future of The Cove,” Ball shared. “We’re hoping to keep it open.”
She thinks this first year at The Cove has been a good trial to see if a co-working space is something the community would use. “We wanted to see… maybe it will work, maybe it won’t, we’ll see. And at a low-cost starting point, might as well try it.”
This coming summer, The Cove will remain in the same location, as Hatchery Row is built. Meetings are currently taking place to determine the design and layout of the new LACC in Hatchery Row.