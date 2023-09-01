At the Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting on Aug. 30, Elizabeth Wefel, Senior lobbyist with the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities gave an update on the goals and priorities of the organization and their organization’s interpretation of the most recent Minnesota legislative session.
Wefel said Fergus Falls is one of their longest standing members.
“We work on issues that affect greater Minnesota. Local government aid and property taxes is our biggest one. We also work on environment and energy, economic development and transportation, annexation and land use as well as labor and employment issues,” sated Wefel.
Wefel said local government aid was at the top of their list of priorities.
“We wanted to do a few things – increase the amount going into it, update the formula and index it to inflation," added Wefel.
She stated that they wanted to have a bonding bill for infrastructure projects and public authority funds, greater Minnesota Child Care Facilities grants, along with business development public infrastructure grants and a few other things like permanent and ongoing funding for city streets and a couple of items relating to childcare and housing.
“It really was a crazy session and I’m going to be honest about that. We had a lot of priorities but we were also facing a lot of priorities that the DFL had, as well as a lot of priorities from a lot of other interest groups. At the end of the day, we did have a lot of good outcomes on our issues, but a lot of it was struggles and we didn’t get everything we wanted,” said Wefel.
Wefel pointed out that because the surplus ongoing budget only gave them about 30% to work with, it was difficult; but the organization was able to achieve a lot of the goals in the long run. However, there were no backstops from what she said were harmful proposals, because the majority of DFL members were from the Twin Cities.
The final outcome will see Fergus Falls get roughly a $600,000 increase out of an $80 million total increase of local government aid that the governor signed off on.
In other business at the meeting, communications director Jean Bowman shared the city’s communication plan and discussed what her objectives were in terms of strategies and other ways she can reach out to city residents to inform them of various activities taking place. Council members made suggestions and recommendations for the plan before it reached the final stages.
Council members were also asked by a local citizen, Rich Wenzel, who had previously made a presentation to council in 2022 proposing a roadway to connect County Highway 210/29 with County Highway 1, but the proposal received no action following that. Wenzel approached the council at the meeting to request that the city create a joint powers committee to study the feasibility of undertaking such a project. Only one council member, Scott Kvamme, voted in favor of creating the committee, while the rest of the council voted against the idea.
