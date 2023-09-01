LGA INCREASE

Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities Senior lobbyist Elizabeth Wefel shares an update at the Fergus Falls Committee of the Whole meeting on Aug. 30. 

 Submitted

At the Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting on Aug. 30, Elizabeth Wefel, Senior lobbyist with the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities gave an update on the goals and priorities of the organization and their organization’s interpretation of the most recent Minnesota legislative session.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?