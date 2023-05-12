DEFIANCE

Local resident Al Frank addresses the Fergus Falls City Council regarding the code of conduct.

 Submitted Jean Bowman

In light of numerous incidents in the last few years and especially in the first few months of this year, with a council member and new incoming members, the Fergus Falls City Council brought up during the Committee of the Whole meeting May 10 and first discussed conduct during their annual retreat on March 13, felt it was time to revise or update the official code of conduct and how members should conduct themselves.



