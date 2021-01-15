Desta Hunt, mother and grandmother, spent the better part of 27 years traveling the globe with her husband and family with the United States military. She grew up in Fergus Falls and after her husband retired from the military in 1993, they returned to the area. Throughout her travel and experiences, Hunt has gained a wealth of knowledge relating to cooking food from around the world. She chatted with the Daily Journal about her cookbook, “You’re On Your Own Now, Kid,” which contains almost 350 recipes, the majority of which are Hunt’s own.
Q: Why did you decide to make a cookbook?
A: I have four sons who learned to cook from me and as they left home, they were constantly calling me, asking how I made something. Most of their friends thought I made “weird food,” but always were more than willing to “stay for dinner.” The first series of recipes given to my oldest son in 1981, was printed on an old-style printer with the holes along the edges in a constant sheet until you separated it. Thus, titled “You’re on your own now, kid”.
Q: How long did it take you to write/assemble your cookbook?
A: I finally got software called Matilda’s from cookbookpeople.com, but many others are out there with cookbook programs. Actually, it took me about 25 years to finally print it. That came about from grandkids pushing me to get it done.
Q: Is “You’re On Your Own Now, Kid” published?
A: My decision was that it was created for our own sons - then our grandkids, so I decided not to pursue it with a publishing firm. First sons, then extended family and then friends asked for it, including Indian friends in India, so I had extra copies printed and sold them at my cost. Then the OTCHS asked for copies for them to sell in the store.
Q: Where did you have it printed?
A: I had it printed at Lundeen & Co. here in Fergus. They were awesome. Kevin was my contact there and enormously helpful. They could print four copies at a run. Initially, I guess I printed about 40 copies.
Q: Are there any events coming up where you will be speaking about/selling your cookbook? If so, what are they?
A: At 11 a.m. on the 29th of Jan., I am doing the OTCHS Coffee Klatch through Zoom …mostly stories about how the cookbook came to be.
Q: What is your hope for the cookbook?
That people who have it experiment and make cooking a fun-filled event for them as it has been and continues to be for me. A recipe is a beginning … what you create from it, is what makes each meal a treat.
Q
. Where can your cookbook be purchased?
A
: At OTCHS, when they are again opened, or contact me and I can have more printed. $30/per copy.
To purchase, attend Otter County Historical Society’s Coffee Klatch via Zoom on Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. or contact Hunt directly at tadhunt@charter.net.
