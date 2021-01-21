As Fergus Falls Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) students in grades 9-11 near the beginning of the second semester, it may be time for them to begin considering college options. KSS works alongside M State to provide opportunities for students in grades 10-12 to obtain both high school and college credit simultaneously.
Postsecondary enrollment options (PSEO) allows eligible students in grades 11-12 to take courses at M State either full-time or part-time online or in person on M State’s campus. College tuition, fees, and required textbooks are waived for these students.
PSEO opportunities are offered to students in grade 10 on a circumstantial basis. One career or technical course is offered to high school sophomores and if they earn at least a grade of “C” in the course, they can then enroll in more courses.
Participation in PSEO courses is optional, but a wonderful opportunity to challenge students with a higher level of learning while earning credit toward a college degree. For 9-11 grade students interested KSS must be notified by May 15 for the 2021-2022 school year. More information can be found at education.state.mn.us/MDE/StuSuc/CollReadi/PSEO/.
In addition to PSEO, college credit can be obtained on the KSS campus by enrolling in concurrent courses. Participation in two college-level courses per semester earns the student one college experience period in their schedule. Students then have the option to leave campus during this period.
“Many of our Fergus Falls High School juniors and seniors take advantage of the numerous college-in-high-school courses that are taught each year right at the high school. Just a tremendous opportunity for our students to earn college credit and still enjoy all the other activities and courses at the high school,” said KSS principal, Dean Monke.
For a full list of concurrent course offerings or to register a student for any of the college opportunities listed, contact a KSS counselor.
