BOWLS FOR A CAUSE

17th annual "Empty Bowls" fundraiser, Apr. 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Legacy Hall, at M State.

 Submitted

It’s a fundraiser like no other. It’s almost time for the annual "Empty Bowls" fundraiser hosted by the M State Fine Arts Department, on the Fergus Falls campus.



