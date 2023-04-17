It’s a fundraiser like no other. It’s almost time for the annual "Empty Bowls" fundraiser hosted by the M State Fine Arts Department, on the Fergus Falls campus.
According to one of the event’s organizers, Lori Charest, with the ceramics faculty at M State, "Empty Bowls" pairs locally made art with a local food-related charity to fight hunger locally.
However, while the event and cause are front and center, all the work that goes on behind the scenes is even more amazing.
Charest said the process actually starts months earlier as former students and area artists get together to make the bowls. The annual “Bowl-A-Thons,” as those bowl-making days are known by Charest and the other potters, take place over two days in late January or early February. The artists get together at M State to make hundreds of bowls in one day, and then go back the next day to trim them. The bowls are later glazed and fired by Charest and her students or other helpers. Everyone volunteers their time and talents.
“This year we made 280 in one day and trimmed them the next day. When they are dry they go through the bisque firing and then are glazed,” said Charest.
Then there is the soup.
“As far as planning, I arrange for the soup and bread and purchase the drink ware. We also make napkin bundles with a pottery medallion with a soup bowl on it. The area is set up by the maintenance staff and table tents designed by M State graphic design team are set up as well."
Laura Braun, a current MState student, designed the poster.
“We have a signup sheet for volunteers the day of the event and to wash all the bowls before the event. Volunteers are vital on the day of the 'Empty Bowls' event, as well, with student volunteers helping to serve the food, collect donations and wash dishes. The food is mostly donated by local businesses; this year, the college campus food service is donating one of the soups, and Falls Baking Company is donating the bread. Creative Handmade Goods, a Fergus Falls-based shop, is providing sample-sized bars of handmade soap for people to take home, “ added Charest.
Happening on Apr. 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Legacy Hall, this year’s event at M State will feature an array of over 450 one-of-a-kind ceramic bowls, handmade earlier this year by a mix of about 50 M State students, alumni and other area artists.
“It seems to be an event that people look forward to every spring, and we’re so appreciative of the community’s support for it,” said Charest. “Helping the community through art is important. And personally, I really love the days we get together and make bowls; it’s a fun time to reconnect with former students and pottery friends, who are so good about coming and helping for this.”
For a suggested donation of $20, community members can come and fill the bowl of their choice with hot vegetable or chicken and wild rice soup for lunch, and then bring the bowl home with them. Proceeds go to the Fergus Falls Salvation Army’s food program.
"Empty Bowls" has raised over $71,000 for the Salvation Army over the event’s 17-year history, with the yearly fundraisers usually generating more than $4,000 each.
The M State event is one of many held around the world as part of the international Empty Bowls project.