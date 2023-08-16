The volunteers work endlessly and make sure every stitch is perfect. The red, white and blue fabric and patterns are thought out and chosen with the deepest respect. The steady hands, quiet conversations, and whirling sewing machines are signs that their monthly work time is in session. Each piece displaying “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation." The Quilts of Valor women are making awards for service members and veterans who have been touched by war.
Since 2007, hard working hands have been assembling quilts for service members here in Fergus Falls. Understand, however, they aren’t just donation blankets given out to everyone. A Quilt of Valor must meet criteria to carry the moniker. It must be a certain quality and size. It must be machine or hand quilted. Every quilt displays a label with certain information on it. Each quilt is to be presented, not given, to the chosen recipient and it must be recorded.
Started by Catherine Roberts in 2003, mother of a serviceman, when she awoke after having a dream about a soldier being comforted by a quilt draped around his shoulders. She got some quilters and sewers together and began what is now a nationwide organization honoring those who deserve it most. As Roberts said, “The message of my dream was: Quilts = Healing.”
In Fergus Falls, Pauletta Hoebelheinrich and Penny Miller felt a calling to create the quilts after hearing some woman from the Perham area chapter speak. With generations of military service in their families, it felt personal and it felt like an honor.
“It’s sometimes described as a citizen's Purple Heart. It isn’t given to everyone,” said Miller. That is one of the countless special things about a Quilt of Valor. It is awarded only to service people who have been touched by war; who have seen and experienced traumatic things. While some question the exclusion of every service member, Miller said, “The military members get it.”
Hoebelheinrich added, “Even those who have earned them sometimes don’t want the attention.” She has been told a few times to “Give it to someone else” when telling someone they get one. “They don’t want the recognition because they say it was just their job.”
Although it doesn’t mean they will slow down or take a break, the Fergus Falls group recently made and presented quilt number 5,000.
As if all of the work in the hometown area weren’t enough, the quilters also help other chapters nationwide fill their needs. “Some states are three years behind in their requests. Many from WWII are dying before they are ever presented with theirs,” Hoebelheinrich said. In some states with large military bases, there is a high population of retired veterans and that means the number of quilts needed is higher than the quilters are able to keep up with Miller said. With enough on hand to guarantee local recipients would be taken care of, they box up quilts and send them out to assure those entitled to the quilts, get presented with them.
With respect to all that serve, service men and women who have been deeply affected by war, have earned this extra support and honor. Qualifying veterans can be nominated via the organization's web site. Requests go to the national office and are filtered through to the appropriate community for the recipient.
The pride the quilters take in what they are doing is only second to the pride they have in why they are doing it. Seeing it as a high honor medal that can be wrapped around an individual who needs it, and has earned it, like a hug of gratitude, is what keeps the quilters smiling while they put their “thank you” in every stitch.
For information or to nominate a veteran touched by war, visit qovf.org
