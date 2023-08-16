worker

Margaret Wall, one of the many talented members that meets monthly in Fergus Falls, measures and cuts fabric for a quilt. 

 Karrie Carlson Daily Journal Media

The volunteers work endlessly and make sure every stitch is perfect. The red, white and blue fabric and patterns are thought out and chosen with the deepest respect. The steady hands, quiet conversations, and whirling sewing machines are signs that their monthly work time is in session. Each piece displaying “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation." The Quilts of Valor women are making awards for service members and veterans who have been touched by war.



