The Fergus Falls Fire Department, in cooperation with Fergus Falls Park and Rec, will be conducting prescribed burns of various city open land properties depending on weather conditions.
The burns will be conducted between Nov. 1 and Dec. 2, weather and burn restriction dependent.
Fire Chief Ryan Muchow says that prescribed burns are to primarily rid certain city owned properties of significant dead under growth of non-mowed land, which in return allows for the growth of new plants and the expansion of existing plants.
“This activity also serves as a live-fire training opportunity for the fire department in preparation for wildland firefighting,” said Muchow.
Muchow said that both the fire department and the park and rec department are sensitive to the smoke conditions that can impact nearby properties and the nesting of wildlife.
“We encourage homeowners if they are around to see us and come visit as well to learn about how we train and what we’re training for,” said Muchow.
The fire department establishes a burn plan that takes these and many other factors, into consideration.
“It’s about a three to five year rotation and we don’t revisit all the properties. The property at 1127 East Washington Avenue, we’ve never done a prescribed burn there. We try to look at some of the vegetation and go from there, but the parks, those we try to do more routinely. For instance, the 1400 Godel Drive, it’s been at least eight to ten years since we’ve been there. That just comes down to having optimal conditions,” said Muchow.
The FFFD will update their Facebook page as often as possible regarding burn activities. Information will also be shared on the city of Fergus Falls website.
“There’s no guarantee we’ll get to them as the same properties keep showing up on the list, we just have not been able to have the right weather conditions and the right timing to do the burns. We like to put it out there that we’re going to do them but we may not,” said Muchow.
Below are the areas that are part of this years prescribed burn rotation, so long as conditions are favorable:
Lake Alice North shoreline – 100 block of North Lakeside Drive
Godel Park – 1400 Godel Drive, located adjacent to County Road 1
