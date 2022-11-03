GODEL PARK

Godel Park at 1400 Godel Drive, located adjacent to County Road 1, may be the site of one of the city's prescribed burns.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL

The Fergus Falls Fire Department, in cooperation with Fergus Falls Park and Rec, will be conducting prescribed burns of various city open land properties depending on weather conditions.



