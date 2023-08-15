An Otter Tail County pandemic era collaborative art exhibit has won a national award at the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO).
NACCHO presented the Promising Practices Award for the “Return to Normal? COVID Diaries from Local Youth” collaborative art exhibit. It was a project created by a partnership between Springboard for the Arts, the Otter Tail County Historical Society, Otter Tail County Public Health and funded by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Foundation.
According to a release, to create the exhibit, five of the participating youth artists conducted interviews with a local healthcare worker. These interviews explored the emotional toll of the pandemic on frontline workers and directly inspired the diaristic multimedia artworks that each youth is creating for the forthcoming exhibit. An additional young artist will be creating a digital artwork that is inspired by their research on pandemic history for which they utilized through the OTCHS archives.
The project was led by interdisciplinary artist Naomi RaMona Schliesman and multimedia artist Wesley Fawcett Creigh, who were selected by the exhibit partners in December 2021 through an RFQ process.
Schliesman and Creigh worked closely with five area high school students including: Holly Gutzmer, Aurora Lindahl, Maria Myrhe, Sylvia Pesch and Alex Ramirez, plus a Minnesota College of Art and Design student, Nori Donais, who were interested in learning about community storytelling and the arts. Students developed and designed the exhibit with Creigh and Schliesman, and it was displayed at the OTCHS in Fergus Falls in the fall of 2022.
According to NACCHO, the Model Practices Program recognizes outstanding local public health practices. The Promising Practices Award is given to local health departments nationwide for implementing programs “that demonstrate exemplary and replicable outcomes in response to an identified public health need.” A committee of peers reviewed each awarded practice and selected from a competitive collection of applications. Other 2023 winners included Florida and Los Angeles County Departments of Health, Houston Health Department, and Metro Denver Partnership for Health.
OTC Public Health Director Jody Lien shared how partnerships are at the core of public health.
“This unique partnership opportunity and the learnings along the way from the artists and youth are a highlight of my career to date. The project was a true opportunity to see and hear a variety of perspectives on the impacts of COVID-19,” said Lien.
Schliesman said working with the youth was truly a highlight at the peak of the pandemic.
"Both Wesley and I helped the youth learn different ways to connect with local leaders, healthcare workers, their neighbors and local community members through the arts and storytelling. The exhibition that showcased all the youth's art in one location from across OTC was so crucial for the youth to have a voice and to share their stories of COVID and the 'new normal' they were living. The art pieces and videos that they created are a part of history and they all learned a new skill of storytelling through art,” said Schliesman.
OTC Public Health professionals attended the exhibit and explored the topic through exploratory storytelling facilitated by Schliesman. Staff were asked to share the stories and feelings they experienced during the pandemic.
The OTCHS conducted pandemic self interviews by asking county residents to provide their experiences, thoughts and photos in response to the pandemic. The interviews were deposited in the historical society archives for the use of future scholars.
Schliesman collected the phrases and created a cumulative story that was shared with each group. Lien posted the narrative in the Public Health Department office to remind staff that individual stories matter and that experiences are unique.