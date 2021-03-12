Now 21 years into the 21st century Otter Tail County is taking a new approach to expanding the benefits of high-speed internet.
The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners took the step of putting the matter into the hands of a person from the younger set this week. They made a two-year commitment with Lead for Minnesota and the Lake O’ Lakes Fellowship program to hire a person expected to be in their 20s with superior leadership qualities.
“It’s a fellowship where they put people into respective communities to focus on a wide variety of community development needs,” said Otter Tail County deputy administrator, Nick Leonard.
Broadband internet expansion has been recognized as a major challenge by many outstate Minnesota communities for years. Leveling the playing field for outstate residents competing for jobs and other opportunities is the goal.
“The need for continuing to expand broadband is well documented,” Leonard said. “We’re probably more fortunate than the vast majority of rural Minnesota counties in that we have two excellent local providers in Arvig and Park Region who really have built out their exchanges pretty aggressively to support getting broadband out to the public and the various businesses.”
Despite these advantages Leonard said the county government is very clear on where many of the problems are to be found.
“We know that we are a large county, we have a lot ofgeographic challenges when it comes to getting fiber and broadband out to the different parts of the county and we still have a long way to go.”
Leonard said that getting broadband out to county residents is actually a small part of the overall scope of what the newcomer will be doing.
“One thing we learned during the pandemic is that there was, and is, and will continue to be pretty substantial needs for people to be able to get access to utilize the internet,” Leonard said.
These needs will include building out smartrooms in communities.
“We have heard tons of stories of families and kids sitting outside municipal liquor stores and other types of places where they go just because there is free WiFi there,” Leonard said.
More internet as a goal is fine, Leonard said, but there is more to it than that. It is also about attracting high-tech companies and exposing youth to more technology so they can be “on point” in making career and life decisions.
The county board agreed to fund $30,000 of the position.
“It’s not like every day there are not folks with the county thinking and talking about broadband,” Leonard said. “What this does is that it allows us at a pretty low cost to bring in somebody to exclusively focus on this the next couple of years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.