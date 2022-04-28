Cornel Walker proudly announces the DFL’s endorsement of his candidacy for the 2022 elections in Minnesota Senate District 9. Senate District 9 includes Otter Tail, Grant, Wilkin, Traverse and the western portion of Douglas counties.
Cornel is running a "Listening Campaign." He’s been actively contacting voters who are willing to hire him as their senator. He seeks the opinion and counsel of all residents who expect results from their legislators.
“We are in agreement aboutwhat Minnesotans deserve, especially those in rural Senate District 9 — a living wage and a fair tax system that funds our public safety services, our schools and our roads, streets and highways. These and other shared public services work for the benefit of the many and not the few,” Walker says.
“We need to feel secure in our homes. We need to feel safe in town, on the farm or traveling to and from. Our children and our grandchildren have a right to expect a quality education that gives everyone the opportunity to reach their potential. We deserve access to well-staffed hospitals, clinics, assisted living and long-term care facilities,” Walker maintains.
“In other words, our state senators need to make decisions that improve the quality of life we all strive for and deserve.”
Walker served in the military with three years of active duty as a captain in the Army JAG Corps at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Fort Hood, Texas, where he began practicing law.
Walker says, “My background as a trial lawyer and mediator for 40-plus years has equipped me with the skills to hear all sides to bring the parties together.”
Walker is currently serving his third term on the Otter Tail County DFL Board. His past service as DFL chair of Senate District 8 brought a renewed appreciation for our two-party system. “I am grateful to those who have stepped up to run for public office from both parties,” he stated, “as well as to those officials who have served as election judges.”
Cornel Walker State Senate Campaign's contact information is as follows: Cornel for MN, Derek Hagen, Treasurer, P.O. Box 269, Fergus Falls MN, 56538. By phone at 218-770-9069, email at cornelformn@gmail.com and online at cornelformn.com.
