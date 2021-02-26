Fergus Falls Public Works Director Len Taylor and Otter Tail County’s Cedar Walters tantalized the Fergus Falls Committee of the Whole Wednesday morning with the prospect of participating in an organic waste pilot program.
“We are very excited that there is a new grant opportunity through the MPCA (Minnesota Pollution Control Agency),” Walters said. “This actually is fast-tracked by the MPCA, they really need to get this second grant round off the books completely and fit all work finished by 2023.
The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners approved the application at their Tuesday meeting.
The Otter Tail County Solid Waste public relations and education officer described the opportunity to reduce Fergus Falls’ tipping fees with the Greater Minnesota composting and recycling grant. The maximum grant would be $250,000. The project would initiate an organics recycling program that would handle source-separated organics, compostable materials from larger waste generators.
Pope-Douglas Solid Waste, which had been participating in an organic program for several years is presently constructing a facility in Hoffman, a town in southeastern Grant County located 37 miles from Fergus Falls according to Walters.
“We’re looking at a goal of 20 large waste generators in Otter Tail County coming on board with this pilot program,” Walters said. “We assume a third to a half would probably be located in Fergus Falls.”
County solid waste staff has already been in touch with Taylor about possible avenues such as city collection from a specific site or special permission granted to the county or a contracted waste hauler for the pilot program. Walters told the committee the program would also include approximately 500 backyard compost bins and other materials. These would be supplied to any county resident that wants to sign on to a 12-month program and provide the county with data.
“We’d like to make sure organic matter stays out of landfills so we want to increase that access to any resident in Otter Tail County and teach them how to do it themselves,” Walters said.
Acting Mayor Tom Rufer, an employee at Lake Region Healthcare, was enthusiastic about the potential of the pilot program.
“Despite our best efforts to be as efficient as possible food gets thrown away, it’s a reality at every large institution and if you think about food it’s usually wet and it’s usually heavy so if we can keep that out the garbage where we get charged by weight that’s a big win. That’s going to save us money, it’s a lot better for the environment and we’re going to end up with a usable product when it’s all said and done.”
Otter Tail Solid Waste estimates that at this point it can collect 200 tons of source-separated organics from 20 sites in the first year.
The program has an expected start date of 2022 according to Walters.
A motion was made to move the idea to council Monday evening and received unanimous approval.
City engineer Brian Yavarow’s recommendation for accepting the Hoot Lake Solar environmental assessment worksheet (EAW) findings of facts and record decision for a negative declaration not requiring an environmental impact statement (EIS) was also forwarded by the committee.
While the EAW process has been undertaken and completed by Otter Tail Power, as the responsible government unit (RGU) city staff has had the duty of determining if the EAW is complete.
The EAW process covers the proposed construction of a 49.9 megawatt solar farm by Otter Tail Power. The Fergus Falls-headquartered company which will be closing its coal-burning power plant at Hoot Lake later this year. Otter Tail is proposing to construct a farm of approximately 150,000 solar panels over 355 acres in the southeastern portion of Fergus Falls.
Yavarow pointed out that issues raised by the EAW process will be completely addressed during the final design and permitting stages of the project.
The committee also green lighted a recommendation by City Administrator Andrew Bremseth to update the city’s data request policy and data request form policy. The city has been operating with a policy adopted in August 2012.
Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting also saw annual reports presented for consideration by Fire Chief Ryan Muchow and Greater Fergus Falls executive director Annie Deckert.
Among the facts covered by Muchow was that 2020 saw the second-highest number of fire calls in the city in the past 10 years - 291. Although five firefighters were injured in the line of duty there were no civilian fire injuries or fatalities.
Deckert’s presentation included the fact that the city currently has more than 500 existing businesses and in 2020 had more than 90 startup inquiries. To help the city grow, Deckert said the GFF started an “entrepreneur lab” last March which is a team of consultants, offering services for free to businesses within 10 miles of Fergus Falls. Deckert pointed out that 37 people went through the eLab process and 26 new businesses started up in Fergus Falls.
The nonprofit also spent 39.9% of its time in 2020 with COVID-19 pandemic support - helping both businesses and individuals in the community with questions on unemployment.
The Fergus Falls City Council is slated to meet 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall.
