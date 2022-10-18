Oct. 19: The New York Mills Cultural Center will be hosting a felted and beaded bowls workshop from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All materials are provided, cost is $50 for non-members and $46 for members. More information reservation information to be found here: info@kulcher.org, 218-385-3339.
Oct. 20: The Cactus in Perham will be hosting its 14th Annual Chili Feed! Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with meal starting at 6 p.m.
Oct. 20: Music, Movement and Mayhem at Lionseed Bookstore in Battle Lake. Class is for toddlers, preschoolers and caregivers and will focus on early literacy activities. Price is $3.
Oct. 21: Mike Morse will be performing live at ABC Brewing in Battle Lake from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 21-23: Otter Berry Farm will host its Come and Play MEA event complete with live music, games, multiple food and drink vendors and a night maze. More information: otterberrryfarm.com.
Oct. 22: The Otter Tail County Historical Society is hosting a tour of the FF State Hospital and the Poor Farm Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. No registration required, cost is $10.
Oct. 22: 5th Annual Wine Walk in Vergas! Door prizes, wine sampling and holiday shopping will be abundant - event set to take place from 12-4 p.m.
Oct. 22: Harry Potter Night at The Barn at Dunvilla. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a night of butter beer shakes, Honeydukes treats and a showing of Sorcerer's Stone. Event is free!
Oct. 26: The OTC Workforce Summit aims to help attendees learn about current workforces environments and resources and will take place at Thumper Pond Resort from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
