Oct. 19: The New York Mills Cultural Center will be hosting a felted and beaded bowls workshop from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All materials are provided, cost is $50 for non-members and $46 for members. More information reservation information to be found here: info@kulcher.org, 218-385-3339. 



