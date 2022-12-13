Dec. 14: Lights In The Pines presented by the Scouts Troop 321 at the Perham Pioneer Village. Enjoy the biggest Lakes Area walk through the Interactive Holiday Light show featuring area businesses and light displays. Event is from from 5:30 — 9:30 p.m.
Dec. 16: MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest returns! Submissions close on midnight, with only one allowed per person. MnDOT staff will then select up to 50 finalists for public voting in the new year.
Dec. 16: Join Wendy and Linda for an evening of Christmas favorites, new traditions, and songs that will touch your heart at A Center for the Arts in FF. Joined by David Stoddard, musical director, and his band of merry men: Erik Vigesaa, Wally Warhol, Jerry Gerhardson and Loy Larson. Event takes place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Dec. 17: Jessica Vines and Conor Lee will be in town to sing and play at Fergus Brewing Co. from 7 — 10 p.m. Enjoy new beers on tap and the incredible musical stylings of a favorite duo with local ties!
Dec. 19: Medora Christmas Memories presented by Bill Sorenson will be taking place from 7:30 — 9:30 p.m. at A Center For the Arts in Fergus Falls. More information: fergusarts.org.
Dec. 25: The 40th Annual Christmas Dine-in Dinner will take place at Grace United Methodist Church from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please RSVP Monday thru Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. until Dec. 21: 218-739-2669.
