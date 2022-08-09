Aug 10: Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. Join Otter Risers weekly meeting at 7 p.m. Food provided by hospital. More information and meeting location: facebook.com/OtterRisersKiwanis.
Aug 10: Join VFW Post 612 on their weekly BINGO night every Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m.
Aug 10: Bring your dog to ABC Brewing in Battle Lake patio for a treat, humans get a discount on beer as well! Weekly on Wednesdays: abcbrewco.com.
Aug 10: Keen turtle racers will be competing at the International Turtle Races in Perham from 10 a.m.-noon, at City Hall Park.
Aug 11: Live music will kick off Looney Days on main street Vergas, 5-7 p.m.
Aug 11: Household hazardous waste day in Parkers Prairie from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. More information: ottertailcountymn.us.
Aug 11: Perham Health is celebrating 120 years of serving the community. Event will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. More information: ottertaillakescountry.com.
Aug 13: Witness a racing spectacle! Racing of the Weiners (Dogs) will take place at the Vergas baseball field from 8-9 a.m.
