Jan. 4: The PACC - Coffee Talks Social at the Perham Area Community Center. Program takes place from 10-11 a.m. with speakers on topics from lifestyle planning to overall health and wellness - event is free.
Jan. 7: Youth Snowmobile Safety for ages 12 to 15, registration is required and fee is $5. More information: fergusotter.org, 218-998-0544 ext. 9200.
Jan. 9: Yoga with Wendy Billie from 5:45-7 p.m. at the Lakes Area Community Center in Battle Lake. More information: wendybillie.com.
Jan. 9: Knitting with Heidi at the Glendalough Trail Center! Event is a drop-in open studio class that will be held monthly from the New Year. First class is $20 with a freewill donation after that; program is to be from 6-8 p.m.
Jan. 9: Glen Stevens is a mental fitness and business coach and will be delivering a keynote presentation from 5-6:30 p.m. Admission is free, and the program will take place at 101 West Lincoln Avenue.
Jan. 11: A Planning Commission will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the OTC Government Services Center.
Jan. 12: Open Mic Night at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Arts Center from 7-9 p.m.
