Nov. 16: All certified Minnesota commercial vehicle inspectors must be re-certified every two years to maintain their certification. Class will be held at M State from 9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Registration: minnesota.edu/wds or call 218-846-3674.
Nov. 16: Improve your skills in arc, gas, and wire-feed welding. Instructor will cover basics of welding, plasma cutting and aluminum welding from 6 — 9 p.m. at the vocational building, room 105V, 518 Friberg Ave. $50 admission.
Nov. 17: Open mic night at Stella’s in Battle Lake! Drop in for drinks, food and to experience talented local musicians.
Nov. 18: Bring a donation for the Food Shelf and drop it off at ABC Brewing to receive second beer at half-price. Event will also feature live music from Kyle Colby from 5 — 8 p.m.
Nov. 18: 11th Annual New York Mills Community Carnival held at New York Mills Public School from 4-7 p.m. Attend for games, supper and a silent auction.
Nov. 19: St. Henry’s All Parish Holiday Bake and Craft Sale will take place in the St. Henry’s Church basement in Perham from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. All proceeds to benefit the New Kitchen Fund for St. Henry’s Area School.
Nov. 19: Outdoor winter swag class at Brown Eyed Susans in Pelican Rapids from 10 — 11 a.m. All supplies needed for basic door swag assembly with embellishments added for additional cost. Class fee is $35.
Nov. 20: Wel Collective will be holding their 3rd annual Lady Boss Pop-Up Shop featuring 20+ boutiques and other service-based small businesses at Lakeside Event Center in Perham. FREE admission! Event takes place from 12 — 4 p.m.
Nov. 21: A public hearing will take place from 7 p.m. at the OTC Government Services Center at 515 West Fir Ave to address the interim ordinance proposed by the OTC Board of Commissioners that would place a moratorium on THC sales within the county.
Nov. 22: Parkers Prairie Community Ambulance Holiday Bingo from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Nov. 23: Beersgiving at Fergus Brewing Company from 4 — 11:30 p.m. Trivia starting at 6:30 p.m. and $3 on select brews.
Nov. 24: 6th Annual Gobble Wobble Thanksgiving Run/Walk to be held at the Perham bike path. 8:30 a.m. registration ($15 race fee) with a 9 a.m. start. Proceeds benefit Perham’s Giving Tree program.
