Aug 24: The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center will be hosting a Finnish culture, food and travel workshop from 6 — 7 p.m. More details can be found here: perham.com.
Aug 25: Bring your feather pillows to Perham United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., for cleaning by Carlson’s Pillow Cleaning Service. Proceeds go to the Perham United Methodist Women.
Aug 25: Network Battle Lake is a volunteer organization with a common vision of building Battle Lake and the surrounding community. The group meets every Thursday at Shoreline from 7:30 — 8:45 a.m.
Aug 25: ABC Brewing Company will be hosting Classic Car Night from 4 — 8 p.m. More information: abcbrewco.com.
Aug 27: The fifth annual Chip-In For Children Family Fun Day and Golf Tourney will be held at the Butler Barnyard Course in New York Mills from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact information: Paul: 218-298-1190.
Aug 27: Fergus Brewing Co will be hosting the Hot Looks, Cold Beer Fashion Show beginning at 12 p.m. More information: fergusbrewing.com.
Aug 28: Explore the power of the sun, wind and water and learn about energy conservation at Otter Cove’s Discover Energy! event. Times are 10 — 10:45 a.m. More information: ottercoveff.org.
Aug 29: Registration officially opens for Preschool at Trinity! For those interested, details can be found here: preschoolattrinity.org.
Aug 30: Security Insurance and Investments will be conducting a ribbon cutting ceremony for their remodeled offices from 3 — 7 p.m. Attendees will experience building tours and cold treats from Uncle Eddie’s Ice Cream.
