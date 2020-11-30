Victoria McWane-Creek, Chair of the Human Rights Commission in Fergus Falls, has been featured by Minnesota Women’s Press as one of their Changemakers for her work in building a more equitable community in Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County.
McWane-Creek, a facilitator with the Minnesota Campus Compact Communities of Practice and the Minnesota Council of Churches Respectful Conversations Project, says, “It was a rather unexpected honor, I feel like somebody must be aware of some of the work that I’ve been doing, other than our community, and nominated me to be a changemaker, and then to be selected … . I was very surprised when I was notified that I had been selected, it’s very cool.”
Minnesota Women’s Press is a digital and print feminist publication that shares the stories of women from around the state with the mission to inspire and amplify leadership among women. Their Changemaker feature recognizes women who are committed to issues that impact their communities.
They focused on McWane-Creek’s work in raising awareness of racism and structural inequities in the community, as well as her experiences in Minnesota and Otter Tail County that have led to her current activism. In January of this year, Mcwane-Creek organized the Rural Racial Equity Summit at M State Fergus Falls which looked at what people and businesses in Otter Tail County can do to foster inclusivity and included keynote speakers Attorney General Keith Ellison and North Dakota State Rep. Ruth Buffalo.
“I think of myself as an advocate on many levels and that really does mean to amplify voices, I feel like that’s my calling: to help folks say what they need to say in ways that people can get it, and to help folks shift behavior and do things differently so that we can all enjoy this life,” McWane-Creek says. “As long as I have the ability to speak up, connect and share, I’m going to do it.”
This year, McWane-Creek ran for City Council Ward 3 in Fergus Falls. Although she lost to the incumbent, she remains motivated to continue working toward a community that “works for everybody.” She said, “I know it’s not going to happen if I’m not being a part of it, change requires all of us, not just some of us, so I can’t just sit back on the sidelines and hope that somebody else is going to do the work that is community building and making sure that we are a community that everybody can fully participate in.”
McWane-Creek’s story can be read at the Minnesota Women’s Press website, womenspress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.