A number of local groups came together on Tuesday, Aug. 4 to organize and host “Community Conversations on Equity: Human Rights,” an open meeting that invited community members to listen to speakers and discuss their thoughts on human rights and equity in the area. The meeting was a response to community members reacting to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the subsequent protests, and their desire to engage meaningfully in a discussion and reflection on equity in Fergus Falls.
Hosted by Mayor Ben Schierer, the city of Fergus Falls, the Fergus Falls Public Library and the Fergus Falls Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Community of Practice (FFDEICoP), the meeting began with a welcome from the mayor who explained that part of the purpose of the conversation was to address a division in the community that was provoked by the adoption of the U.N. Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the Fergus Falls Police Department and the city of Fergus Falls in June.
“In June the City Council was presented with a resolution by the Human Rights Commission as well as the Fergus Falls Police Department on human rights, and, as part of that declaration, it included reference to the United Nations and that caused some division within the council, it caused some division within the community, and it seemed to get in the way of the conversation about what human rights looks like in our community,” Schierer said. The first speaker was Chris Hyslop, a Fergus Falls High School graduate and former U.N. official, who addressed some of the concerns that community members raised regarding invoking the U.N.
“The purpose of my talk is exactly to give you some context and some insight on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and human rights in general, and this is done to support you in your important work of translating this into some meaningful individual and community action,” Hyslop said. He emphasized that the document is a declaration, not a law, policy or regulation. “It’s not about defining special privilege, it’s not about saying certain people should have this or because you didn’t have this, you should have this; it’s not about specializing or pulling out or dividing people. It’s concerned with this idea of universal equality of basic rights that support human dignity.”
He added that while it’s fair to feel contentious about the U.N. itself, that shouldn’t extend to the contents of the declaration, which were written to outline what are now considered fundamental human rights, when, at the time of its writing in 1948, some groups were not in agreement that all humans were equal. The declaration set out to say that yes, humans are equal, and all humans deserve equal rights. “The political debate on the validity of the declaration happened 70 years ago, so questioning the validity of these ideas, the very document itself, might not be the best use of your effort,” Hysdal said.
The second speaker was Kandace Creel Falcón, a resident of rural Erhard and activist, writer and visual artist with a Ph.D. in feminist studies who taught in higher education for over 15 years, primarily in women’s and gender studies and ethnic studies. The purpose of their talk was to outline what exactly the words diversity, equity and inclusion mean.
Falcón explained that diversity is simply not enough when it comes to enacting change and ensuring equality. “Just having people of color in the room, or just having women in a space, doesn’t magically end racism or sexism. So diversity as a concept is really an important one for us to think about from that representational angle, but it’s not where we should end our conversations and that’s why it’s connected to these other terms of equity and inclusion,” they said.
If diversity is having a seat at the table, then inclusion is about being able to use your voice at that table and be heard. “This inclusion piece is not just about having those diverse folks at the table,” Falcón said, “but about creating conditions in which they can share openly and be heard and have the ability to influence the outcomes that folks are considering.”
Equity, meanwhile, is examining how power and resources are distributed, and how they can be redistributed to ensure that everybody has equal access and equal opportunity. It asks people to reflect on how the lives of others may be different, to imagine the realities of others. “To use an equity lens … would have us ask, what structural conditions or barriers prevent this (Article 3 of the declaration) from being true? Where are the gaps in which our structures and systems prevent this from being true?” Falcón says. “And then on the flip side, how can we work to make sure and protect all of these rights to life, liberty and security of person, so that it is true for everyone?”
Finally, the conversation ended with an opportunity for attendees, of which there were about 60, to speak with each other in small groups. People were able to express how they were affected by the death of George Floyd and the protests, and how they were there that night to try and engage with human rights and equity and understand how things got to where they are today. The small groups encouraged self-reflection and attendees were asked to write out what actions they might try to better engage with the topics brought up throughout the conversation.
Future community conversations are being planned, with the next one hosted by the Fergus Falls Public Library on Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom through the Social Justice Book Club. They will specifically be discussing the book “A Good Time for Truth: Race in Minnesota,” a book of essays edited by Sun Yung Shin, and the discussion will be led by Sarah Thacker.
