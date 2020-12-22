Best gift

Elaine Blixt of Pelican Rapids stated that her grandson Charlie’s early discharge from a bonae marrow transplant was the best Christmas gift she received.

Christmas is a season of giving, which, subsequently, makes it a season for receiving. Area residents reflected upon giving and receiving, sharing their all-time favorite gifts either given to them or that they gave to someone else.

Krista Hagberg, Fergus Falls

I had a star named after my Grandma Blanche when I was in high school through the International Star Registry.

Elaine Blixt, Pelican Rapids

2019 was the best Christmas gift that my family and I received. Our grandson, Charlie Marvin Blixt, had a bone marrow transplant in September 2019. (He was battling leukemia a second time.) His (older) sister, Emma (age 8), donated the marrow. She was a perfect match. Charlie was supposed to stray at the Ronald McDonald House until the beginning of January. The doctors discharged him early, so he was home for Christmas!

Kay Borowski, Fergus Falls

Of course the best Christmas gift I’ve ever received is Jesus my Savior, the Christ of Christmas! Close behind are my husband and children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and the joys we have shared together Christmas after Christmas. The best gift I’ve ever given is a hard question to answer, but I hope it’s the love I have given to those who are dear to me. They also enjoy Grandma’s buns and goodies!

Curt Proffit, Fergus Falls

As a child, my sister and I getting our Nintendo system. We were through the roof, running around and screaming with joy. As an adult, giving our families a video announcing the gender of our second soon-to-be child. The excitement and happiness in bringing in the first granddaughter into the family was pure joy to watch.

Mary Bressler, Fergus Falls

Beautiful love letters from my daughter (every year).

Pat Wodele, mother of Fergus Falls residents

The year my husband died, I bought unfinished desks for my twins and stayed up into the morning hours finishing them.

