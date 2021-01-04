On Monday, Perks Coffee and Tea opened up their second location in Fergus Falls at the intersection of Fir Avenue and County Highway 111. The new location, which is about 500 square feet, is double the space of their original location on Washington Avenue and will act as the hub for both locations. There are drive-through windows on both sides of the building with space for seven vehicles on each side.
The Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Perks location in celebration of its opening. “(A second Perks location) is proof that business is good in Fergus Falls and people want to continue to make investments in our community and that the local people, residents and visitors, are continuing to support them. The downtown location was so busy that they had to open a new location, and that’s good for Fergus Falls,” shared Chamber of Commerce president, Lisa Workman.
“We have been so blessed with the support from the community,” Perks owner, David Schroeder said, “(the support led us) to consider a second location for a couple of years now.”
“We have always really valued our customer service and I think that continues to show,” manager Grace Murphy said, highlighting that in the three years she has been with Perks, the employee count has increased from four to 19, with eight being added specifically due to the opening of the new location.
Perks offers more than just coffee, boasting a large selection of loose leaf teas as well as chai, matcha, lemonade and boba teas. Pastries, breakfast sandwiches, cold sandwiches, wraps, smoothies and protein shakes are amongst the other options available at both locations. Perks is looking forward to continuing to offer new options, which will be tested on a consistent basis to determine whether or not to add them into regular rotation.
Hours of operation for both Perks Coffee and Tea locations are 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. “We love seeing our regulars,” exclaimed Murphy, “come check out our new location!”
