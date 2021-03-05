Six Dr. Seuss titles will no longer be printed because of racist imagery — the announcement came on Tuesday from Dr. Seuss’s estate. Declared on the birthday of Theodor Geisel (Dr. Suess) and Read Across America Day, the news created an uproar capturing headlines across the country. The estate said the decision to pull the books was made last year due to ethnic and racial stereotypes deemed “hurtful and wrong.”
With cries of cancel culture on one end of the spectrum and accolades from advocates of racial equality on the other, social media exploded with controversy over the legacy of the children’s author. The titles, which have been retired, are “If I Ran the Zoo,” “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”
Area residents weighed in with their opinions regarding no longer publishing the six Dr. Seuss titles:
Dixie Moe, Fergus Falls: “I am not in favor of cancellation. I have read those books and thoughts of racism never entered my mind.”
Traci Finseth, Fergus Falls: “I sure wish the world could move forward with knowledge of the past and create good acts, instead of looking back at history trying to erase it.”
Jenna Thom, formerly of Fergus Falls: “Depending on your generation, some never even knew of these books, so why the fuss? Times were different back then and what’s so wrong with moving in a forward direction? If they get rid of the grinch, then we riot! LOL! I don’t feel my kids will be missing out on anything by not having these books. There are so many other, more popular ones out there that they will love. I can understand why some people are upset, but quit putting energy into this issue and put it into something better.”
Jena Maxwell, Fergus Falls: “I think it makes sense to stop publishing those six books. Times are different now and we are learning and growing. I do not think everyone had to throw an all holy you-know-what fit over it, and, to call (Dr. Seuss) racist was extreme.”
Kristen Lee, Detroit Lakes: “Personally, I think the cancel culture needs to be canceled. To think that Dr. Seuss is racist is like thinking chocolate tastes nasty. The number of things wrong with all of it is absurd considering Michelle Obama was seen reading Dr. Seuss books to kids.”
Julia Weiss, Erhard: “In the end there are so many other Dr. Seuss books out there. I see no need to make a big deal about a few being retired.”
Aaron Birch, formerly of Fergus Falls: “I think you can find anything offensive or insensitive if you look hard enough. I agree that all types of people should be represented properly within all media, but it’s getting out of hand. Dr. Suess in general portrays equality and inclusion with a bit of zany mixed in. And if we haven’t noticed, those books are fictional as the creatures within the books do not exist.”
Michael Loreno, Fergus Falls: “The No. 2 moneymaking deceased author has a portfolio to maintain. With an eye to the future, the company decided to not reprint some underperforming and/or questionable content children’s books. It was a business decision they felt needed to be done to keep their market share. With all the manufactured outrage, they probably will gain market share. Win-win.”
Lindsay Geitzen, formerly of Fergus Falls: “It’s kind of amazing to me how people are crying, ‘How outrageous! Dr. Seuss was not racist!’ Without actually looking into it. I did some research. I’m going to share one resource that compiled a few ‘highlights’ of Dr. Seuss’ racial slurs. Dr. Seuss also wrote an ‘adult’ book with naked women. So here’s the link. Look into it before taking a stance: instagram.com/p/CLkAoQbHmW4/?igshid=wclpz1pa738.
I don’t believe we should ‘cancel’ Dr. Suess but let’s take a second to learn from this and be better for our kids.”
In an article published on March 4, The New York Times stated the decision made by the Dr. Seuss estate “represents a dramatic step to update and curate Seuss’s body of work, acknowledging and rejecting some of his views while seeking to protect his brand and appeal. It also raises questions about whether and how an author’s works should be posthumously curated to reflect evolving social attitudes, and what should be preserved as part of the cultural record.”
So what exactly is happening with Dr. Seuss? The answer is simple: 6 of 60 books will no longer be printed. The books have not been banned and there is no requirement for the books to be pulled from library shelves. The Dr. Seuss estate is not under attack, as the decision to retire printing came directly from them. Following the announcement, Forbes indicated that Dr. Seuss sales are soaring, most of which are titles other than the six exiting the marketplace.
Gail Hedstrom, director of the Fergus Falls Public Library, weighed in on the availability of the titles, stating “the library’s collection includes Dr. Seuss books, which will remain in the collection until they are no longer deemed suitable for circulation. The library’s collection development policy guides our material acquisition and divestment practices.”
Regardless of opinion, it is safe to say that Dr. Seuss is not going away any time soon and that the retirement of the six titles simply follows the standard progression of any book title that ceases to print new copies.
