Underwood Municipal Liquor Store donated $2,057.97 to the Underwood Fire Department on Thursday, Sept. 24 from money raised throughout the month of August. Liquor store customers could donate at the till while paying for purchases or participate in a silent auction.
“The fire department couldn’t do their street dance this year because of COVID,” Underwood Municipal Liquor Store manager Anita Gumphrey said, referring to the fire department street dance fundraiser that takes place during the Underwood Harvest Festival over Labor Day weekend. So the liquor store, sponsored by Miller-Coors, started taking donations from the community and hosting a silent auction. Gumphrey says, “We had a basket from Park Region, we did another basket that had all wine and another that had all liquor, a Jagermeister hockey stick with booze, there was a canooler (canoe cooler) filled with Outstate Brewing beer that they donated.”
Volunteer firefighters Brian Hovland and Ryan Hendrickson went to pick up the check from the liquor store. “It’s just nice having a business in town that’s tied into the community and the city, and they’re willing to do something like that for us. We’ll put it to good use for things that we need at the firehouse for services for the community that it services,” Hovland said. Some things the money might go toward includes gear for new firefighters and PPE that is now required when they go on calls.
The Underwood Fire Department services the city of Underwood, Dane Prairie, Friberg, Maine, Svedrup and Tordenskjold townships.
Stalker Lake Golf Course in Dalton also held a fundraiser for the fire department and donated to the liquor store’s silent auction. “Between this, and then Stalker Lake did a fundraiser for us and we sold a trailer, we really had a pretty good year of fundraising, a lot better than when we were going into it, we knew we were going to lose our street dance,” Hovland said. “It’s great that we have that community support that gets us some of that extra stuff that we need at the firehouse.”
