Helen Keller was born in 1880, and lost her sight and hearing due to illness at only 19-months-old.
Anne Sullivan eventually became her teacher and close companion, helping Keller develop language and communication skills that were instrumental throughout the rest of her profound life as an ardent human rights advocate and champion of rights for the disabled.
Keller spoke to members of Lions International in 1925, urging them to become “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness,” which inspired the organization to dedicate much of their efforts in helping those with visual impairments.
The Riverside Fergus Falls Lions recently presented a Helen Keller Sight Award to the Fergus Falls Public Library — the award is given to those who have distinguished themselves on behalf of sight.
Angie Hauge of the Riverside Lions group speaks to the importance of such an award, “The Helen Keller is a very prestigious award — she was a big part of influencing our continuing work with the blind and those with visual impairments.”
Hauge explained that a club earns the Helen Keller sight award when they have raised and donated up to $1,000 to the Minnesota Lion’s Vision Foundation. Adding that in the last two years, the Riverside Lions have given over $1,300 to the library — all community-based funds.
FF Public Library has always illustrated great consideration for those with differing visual needs including undertaking projects to greatly expand their large print and audio sections.
The Riverside Fergus Falls Lions meets the second Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m., at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in their community room.
More information on Lions Clubs International can be found here: weserve.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone