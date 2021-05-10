The first week in May was International Compost Awareness Week. Otter Tail County residents are encouraged to compost as an effective way to reduce waste and return nutrients to the soil. A Composting 101 webinar was held on May 5, and its recording is available along with additional composting information on the Otter Tail County website.
Composting has many benefits
Composting can:
• Reduces your waste – approximately 15% of your garbage is compostable food scraps!
• Returns nutrients to the soil and improves soil quality.
• Reduces greenhouse gas emissions caused by organic matter slowly decomposing in landfills in the absence of oxygen.
• Composting is easy if you stick with the basics - get a bin, put in the right organic materials, and mix it up once in awhile!
Choosing your bin
There are many different types of compost bins available, from a fancy compost tumbler, to a free bin made out of pallets or chicken-wire. Choose a bin that works for your setting and budget. If you are concerned about pests, choose a bin with a lid that locks on.
Layering in
organic materials
You can compost most plant-based food waste, such as fruit and vegetable scraps, moldy bread, rice or noodles, coffee grounds, and tea leaves and tea bags (if they are not plastic mesh). Food waste is high in nitrogen, so you need to combine it with about two times as much dry carbon-rich material such as dry leaves, wood chips, or straw. Shredded cardboard or newsprint can also be used. Do not compost meat, bones, dairy products, or dog or cat feces.
Mixing or turning
Turn or mix your compost every week or two (less in the winter, when your pile might freeze, which is fine!). This incorporates air and distributes moisture, which will help your pile heat up and decompose. A wet compost pile without enough air will smell.
Using finished compost
Finished compost improves soil quality and water holding capacity and increases beneficial microbial activity in your soil. Finished compost can be mixed into garden soil or used to top-dress garden soil, as part of potting soil mix, as mulch around trees and shrubs, or it can be raked over your lawn or used to fill low spots.
To view the Composting 101 webinar recording which covers these steps in more detail, or for more information about backyard composting, visit https://ottertailcountymn.us/composting-101/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.